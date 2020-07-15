British nursing home recreates famous album covers using residents as models

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

An elderly care home in the UK has found a unique way to show their residents totally rock.

To keep spirits high during the months-long lockdown, the Sydmar Lodge Care Home in England recreated iconic album covers with elderly residents standing in for the rock stars.

The project covers an array of artists from Adele to David Bowie to Elvis Presley.

Even staff members got in on the action in a killer Queen cover recreation.

The pics have, of course, gone viral making social media stars out of the faux rock stars.

But organizer, Robert Speker, the home’s activities coordinator, says his main priority is to provide the residents a lockdown experience that is happy and full of enjoyment.

After launching the photography project, Speker created a GoFundMe to help raise money for Dementia Friends UK, according to CNN.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Friday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

96° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 76°

Monday

96° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
93°

93°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
93°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories