SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former American Idol contestant will appear for the fourth time in bond court Thursday morning. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Caleb Kennedy has appeared before a judge three times in an attempt to be given bond following the crash that killed 54-year-old Larry Parris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Kennedy was driving his truck on Feb. 8 on W. Murph Road when it traveled onto a private driveway and hit a building.

According to investigators, Parris was run over by Kennedy and pushed into the building during the crash.

Parris was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Later that evening, Kennedy was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

On Feb. 9, Kennedy appeared in his initial hearing where he was not given a bond.

During the bond hearing Spartanburg County Solicitor, Barry Barnette, it happened shortly after Kennedy met a friend at a nearby Walmart. He told law enforcement on scene that he took a hit of a vape pen before getting behind the wheel.

An arrest warrant said Kennedy had marijuana in his system.

“He is very, very scared and very sorry for what happened. He doesn’t know what happened,” said Ryan Beasley, Lawyer representing Caleb Kennedy at the initial bond hearing. “One thing they do know is that alcohol was not involved.”

Kennedy appeared before a Circuit Court judge on Feb. 24 who delayed the bond decision a second time. A motion was filed requesting his medical record for further details.

During the virtual court hearing, new details revealed Kennedy was recently prescribed to double his dose of Prozac.

“Okay, here’s what I am going to do,” said Judge Miller during the second bond hearing. “I am going to continue this hearing until you get the blood results and I am going to grant the state’s motion to get the medical records.”

On March 10, Kennedy’s attorney requested an emergency hearing where he asked for a judge to set a bond.

The Circuit Court judge said the conditions set in the previous circuit court hearing had not been met to allow a bond to be set.

Every time Kennedy appeared in court, the Parris family has asked the judge to deny the bond.

“Larry doesn’t have the option to come home and spend time with his family and sleep in his own bed,” Donna Parris, the victim’s wife said with tears in her eyes during the third bond hearing. “He didn’t do anything wrong. I ask you to deny bond please.”