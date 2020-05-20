Carole Maskin? “Tiger King” star sells COVID-19 cat-themed masks

(CNN)- It’s the Netflix series millions of people hate to love: “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”– and now, masks.

Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue and one of the show’s stars is sporting and selling her new line of cat-themed face masks.

There’s a whiskered cat smile on the mask, along with Baskin’s tagline, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

You can get it in black or leopard print.

They’re $11 each and the website says a portion of the proceeds will go to support first responders and big cats.

Baskin’s animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, has been closed during the pandemic.