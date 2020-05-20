Carole Maskin? “Tiger King” star sells COVID-19 cat-themed masks

Entertainment

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN)- It’s the Netflix series millions of people hate to love: “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”– and now,  masks.

 Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue and one of the show’s stars is sporting and selling her new line of cat-themed face masks.

There’s a whiskered cat smile on the mask, along with Baskin’s tagline, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

You can get it in black or leopard print.

They’re $11 each and the website says a portion of the proceeds will go to support first responders and big cats.

Baskin’s animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, has been closed during the pandemic.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories