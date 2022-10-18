COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There are many ways to celebrate the Halloween season. The Columbus Community Orchestra will do so by holding its Spooky Classics Concert on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, located at 1700 Midtown Drive behind the main public library on Macon Road. This concert will be free and open to the public. There is no dress code.

Songs will include “Danse Macabre,” “Toccata in D minor,” “Bacchanale,” “Funeral March of a Marionette” (the theme music of “Alfred Hitchcock Presents”), “Phantom of the Opera,” “Monster Mash,” “Night on Bald Mountain” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” not necessarily in that order.

This concert is not something the Columbus Community Orchestra does every year.

“It just happens that this concert is falling on a date that’s really, really close to Halloween,” said Columbus Community Orchestra Conductor Dr. William Fry. “In fact, we normally do our concert on Monday nights. And in years past, that might be on the 25th, 26th, 27th or whatever. But Monday night, the last Monday of October, now is going to be Halloween. And for obvious reasons, we want to have our members of the orchestra at their homes giving out candy and that kind of thing.”

Fry said the Columbus Community Orchestra is composed of 40 volunteers.

“These are mostly middle-aged adults, retirees,” he said. “We do have some younger folks.”