Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, April 7, 2019 file photo, Lee Brice arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Country singer Lee Brice tested positive for COVID-19 and will not perform as scheduled at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Lee Brice tested positive for COVID-19 and will not perform as scheduled at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

A representative for Brice told The Associated Press on Sunday that he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.”

Brice was tested ahead of the awards show, which will be broadcast on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been scheduled to perform with Carly Pearce. Pearce and Brice are both nominated for their duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” in the categories musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Brice, who is known for hit songs like “I Drive Your Truck” and “I Don’t Dance,” will be isolating at home until he’s cleared by a doctor, according to a statement from his representative.

A CMA spokesperson said Brice was tested and received his result before arriving onsite for any of show rehearsals or activities. Although the show doesn’t have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while still physically distanced.

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” the statement said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 70°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 79° 70°

Tuesday

78° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 72°

Wednesday

81° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 70% 81° 70°

Thursday

81° / 61°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 81° 61°

Friday

78° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 64°

Saturday

74° / 65°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 74° 65°

Sunday

77° / 63°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories