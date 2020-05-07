CSU announces winner of Donald L. Jordan Literary Award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University has named Michelle herman of Columbus, Ohio as the winner of the first Donald L. Jordan Prize ofr Literary Excellence for her novel, Close-Up.

The competition offered a $10,000 prize and received entries from hundreds of authors from the U.S. and around the world. The contest was judged by novelist Rosellen Brown, whose work includes The Autobiography of My Mother, Tender Mercies, Civil Wars, Before and After, and most recently The Lake on Fire, according to a release by Columbus State.

Brown chose Close-Up as the winner based on the characterization and how real the story felt.

“Michelle Herman’s novel is one of those books I read in the full belief that its characters were real. No way could Caroline and Jacob not exist; their buoyant conversation, their predicaments, their struggles to grow up whole in the company of their infuriating parents, were too alive on the page to be merely constructed by this canny and sophisticated, tough and tender author,” said Brown.

As the winner of the competition, Herman will receive a contract to publish her novel with CSU’s new imprint, DLJ Books. The award was created through an endowment from Columbus author and businessman Donald L. Jordan. The endowment came “with a mission to encourage and promote writings which honor the human values of responsibility, gratitude, generosity, love, and faith,” according to the university.

The endowment also started a study abroad service trip which pays for CSU English Majors to travel to foreign countries and perform charitable works. The CSU Creative writers Conference was also born from the endowment, and will take place on Oct. 24.

Additional programs formed as part of the endowment by Jordan include the Sarah Ayres Jordan Awards to encourage CSU undergraduate creative writing, the Donald L. Jordan Fall Writers Dinner, and an endowed professorship.

“From age 14 I intended to write great heart-touching novels,” said Jordan. “Perhaps I will yet through the pens of those who survive me.” Jordan’s novel, “Negative Space,” was recently released by Deeds Publishing and is available on Amazon. He has another novel coming out on Sept. 1 and published by Negative Capability Press, “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made.”