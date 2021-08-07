Disney and Mediacom expand multi-year agreement to include the ACC Network

BURBANK, CA and MEDIACOM PARK, NY (WRBL) – Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Mediacom Communications announced a new agreement August 5.

The multi-year deal expands the previous agreement by adding the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Network to the list of distributable content, allowing users access to the multi-platform network starting September 2021.

In addition to the ACC Network, Mediacom promises to continue making Disney’s premier networks available to customers including the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels, as well as retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations.

The Executive Vice President of Platform Distribution at DMED shares in a press release his excitement in extending their agreement with Mediacom.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Mediacom… the addition of the ACC Network and its extensive offerings of live sporting events will add tremendous value for their customers,” Sean Breen said.