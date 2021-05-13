Disney’s Jungle Cruise film will debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier on July 30, Disney announced on Thursday.
The film will be available to purchase for $29.99 as part of the Disney+ Premier service offered to subscribers.
The film joins Cruella and Marvel’s Black Widow as upcoming films to be offered on the Premier streaming service.
Disney will serve up its fiscal second-quarter results after market close on Thursday.
LATEST RELEASES:
- LIVE: CDC expected to ease up guidance on indoor mask-wearing
- ‘No need to panic’: White House says things will be back to normal now that Colonial Pipeline is back online
- CDC to say vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors in many instances: AP source
- Esports scholarships?: 10 universities where gaming culture is thriving
- Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ hits theaters and streaming on July 30
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:
FOR WEATHER ALERTS: