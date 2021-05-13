Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ hits theaters and streaming on July 30

Disney’s Jungle Cruise film will debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier on July 30, Disney announced on Thursday.

The film will be available to purchase for $29.99 as part of the Disney+ Premier service offered to subscribers.

The film joins Cruella and Marvel’s Black Widow as upcoming films to be offered on the Premier streaming service.

