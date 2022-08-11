The movie stars Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on August 8th, 2022

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Route 66 Drive-In Theater in Carthage is showing a movie staring Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on Monday, August 8th.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday (8/12 – 8/14), the Route 66 Drive-In theater is showing the movie “Grease,” which stars the late Olivia Newton-John.

In that film, she shared the big screen with co-actor, John Travolta.

Owners of the Drive-In say they show the movie “Grease” every year.

Within hours of posting the movie’s showtime on their billboard, the owners learned of Olivia Newton-John’s passing.

She was 73-years-old and had been battling breast cancer.

After “Grease,” which starts at 8:45 p.m. this weekend, the Route 66 Drive-In will throw back to the 80’s with the movie “Footloose.”