 

 

Ellen DeGeneres diagnosed with COVID-19

Entertainment

by: Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Ellen Degeneres poses in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards on January 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus.

The long-time talk show host tweeted about the diagnosis on Thursday, saying she is “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres says. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay health and safe.”

A spokesperson for The Ellen DeGeneres Show told Entertainment Weekly that production for the show has been paused until January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 71° 40°

Friday

69° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 71° 53°

Sunday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 70° 48°

Monday

57° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 57° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories