Elton John gets his own Barbie doll

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Elton John Barbie (Credit: Barbie/Mattel/Twitter)

(NEXSTAR) — Blending two pop culture icons, Elton John has teamed up with Mattel to launch his own Barbie doll.

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor,” the Rocketman said on social media. “I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

The new doll, announced Thursday, does not take on the legendary singer’s likeness. Rather, the Elton John Barbie is a classic Barbie doll with a style mimicking that of the musician.

“The Elton John Barbie doll shines bright in a glittery top and flared denim embellished with Elton’s sparkling initials. Her ‘Elton’-embossed bomber jacket features star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem,” according to a Mattel statement. “Nods to the artist’s iconic style include rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses.”

The release of the commemorative doll comes ahead of the 45th anniversary of John’s historic 1975 Dodgers Stadium concert, which broke a world record at the time for the largest single-artist concert.

The sparkly Dodgers outfit the musician wore for the concert was immortalized in the 2019 biopic, “Rocketman.” Though the new Barbie isn’t wearing it, the outfit is pictured on the doll’s box.

“The Elton John Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer,” Mattel said.

This is the latest in a long line of Barbie doll collaborations with top names in entertainment.

The limited-edition doll comes with a stand and certificate of authenticity and sells for $50.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

