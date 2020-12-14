 

Final 4: Help us pick the best Christmas movie ever made

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — It’s the great debate this time of year: What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land?

A few weeks ago, we launched a 32-movie bracket to settle the score. After three rounds, only 4 movies remain. We’ve had to say goodbye to classic films like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Carol” — and even the two seed “Home Alone.”

With more than 300,000 votes cast, we’re now down to two final votes.

Over the next few weeks, you’ll be able to make your round-by-round picks until only one movie emerges as the GOAT of the Christmas movie genre. Round four of the bracket closes at the end of the week, so select your favorites while you still can!

Make your “final 4” picks and then share this survey with your family and friends!

On mobile and unable to see the bracket? Click here!

Check back on Monday mornings to see which movies will advance to the next round. Voting in round five of the top 2 movies opens at Monday, December 21 at 4 a.m. CT.

