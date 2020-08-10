Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (WTEN) – A major house fire has damaged the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray in Lake Luzerne, New York, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening at 22 Chuckwagon Drive in Lake Luzerne. Rachel Ray and her family members were home at the time.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, but do not believe it was suspicious. Luzerne-Hadley Fire is working with the Warren County Fire Coordinator to investigate the cause due to the extent of the loss.

In a statement, representatives of Ray confirmed there were no injuries though the extent of the damage is unknown.

Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.

Charlie Dougiell
Representitive of Rachael Ray

