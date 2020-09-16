For Sale: Jay J. Armes selling Lower Valley estate

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Self-proclaimed world’s greatest private detective and El Paso’s own “Tiger King” — Jay J. Armes is selling his much-recognized Lower Valley estate.

For a cool $3 million, you can own the 5.85-acre estate, which includes a 13,387-square foot home with nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Built in 1952, the house includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool and tennis court.

Located at 8118 North Loop Dr., the house was listed for sale on realtor.com on Saturday. The listing agent for the home is Thomas Folden of Cornerstone Realty.

El Pasoans are familiar with the home, which sits behind a large private gate, as well as the many wild animals that freely roamed the property throughout the years.

Armes, whose real name is Julian Armas, lost his hands in a childhood accident, and now has hooks in place of hands. He grew to prominence in El Paso after serving on El Paso’s City Council, but became a local legend through his detective agency, The Investigators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

