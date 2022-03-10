SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Caleb Kennedy, the 17-year-old former American Idol contestant charged in a deadly February crash, will remain in jail following a court hearing.

Kennedy appeared in a circuit court Thursday morning for a third bond hearing.

Kennedy was not granted bond in magistrate court in early February and a circuit court judge delayed bond in his second hearing to allow time for medical evidence, including blood test results from the State Law Enforcement Division, to become available.

Circuit Court Judge Daniel Hall said conditions set in the previous circuit court hearing had not been met to allow bond to be set.

“Nothing has changed, those conditions have not been met,” said Judge Hall. “There hasn’t been a change in circumstances so I’m not going to go any further with this bond hearing today.”

Kennedy faces a felony DUI with death charge. Investigators say Kennedy had marijuana in his system when he allegedly drove his truck off the road in early February, hitting 54-year-old Larry Parris. Parris later died from his injuries.

Emergency responders said Kennedy admitted to taking a hit of a friend’s vape pen prior to the crash.

During Kennedy’s first bond hearing, officials said he may have had a bad reaction to a mixture of his prescribed medication and the vape.

Kennedy will remain in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Kennedy’s attorney confirmed during the hearing that Kennedy is under a suicide watch while in the detention center.