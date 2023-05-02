(WHNT) — The time has come – Free Comic Book Day is upon us! Shops worldwide will take part in the anticipated annual event, with 44 titles selected by organizers.

13 Gold and 31 Silver comic book titles were selected by a committee of comic shop retailers, offering avid fans a chance to explore new titles and genres, while continuing to include the familiar comforts (think Star Wars, Avatar, TMNT, Smurfs).

Titles from ABLAZE, Gemstone Publishing, Rebellion, TOKYOPOP, First Second Books and others are also featured on this year’s picks. You can also see the entire list for yourself right here.

Gold Sponsor Titles will see the likes of “The Umbrella Academy & The Witcher,” “Conan The Barbarian” (an FBCD 2023 Special), “Choujin X/Rooster Fighter,” and “Seismic Stories.”

Among the Silver Sponsor Titles, “Tom Holland’s Fright Night,” “The Sacrificers #1 FCBD Preview Edition,” “Runescape: Untold Tales of the God Wars” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle for Pumpkin King #1.“

The annual event is typically held on the first Saturday in May, put on by comic publishing companies in an effort to garner new readers for independent comic book stores.

Several events will be held across the country and the globe, but for those in Alabama, you can stop by The Deep in Huntsville or Haven Comics in Madison starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

You can also find a location near you by entering your zip code here.