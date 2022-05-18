GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Hangout Music Fest is just around the corner on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores. The forecast for your weekend along the Gulf Coast, however, may not be so beautiful.

Hangout Music Festival returns to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach after a two-year, COVID-19 hiatus.

For the Post Malone fans out there, congratulations! The forecast for Friday looks to be partly cloudy with only a couple of showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be nice and warm in the upper-80’s and low-90’s.

It’s hard to say so, but your plans for seeing Doja Cat on Saturday include a rain chance. There is a 60% chance of showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday as a cold front approaches the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid-80’s.

You may think that less you know the better, but you will need to know about the rain chances if you plan on attending Tame Impala. There is a 50 percent chances of showers and storms for Sunday, but those should be mostly wrapped up by sunset. Temperatures will be a little cooler into the low-80’s.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has not issued any severe risk for the showers and storms this weekend, but you can download the WKRG First Alert Storm Team Weather App to get the latest forecast!

Need to know what you can bring to the festival? Click here! Safe travels, and enjoy the weekend!