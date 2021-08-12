Hangout Music Fest to require proof of vaccination for 2022 festival

Chance The Rapper performs at the Surf Stage during 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival)

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The presenting company behind Hangout Music Fest will require proof of vaccination when the festival returns to Gulf Shores next year.

AEG Presents, a worldwide leader in concerts and live events, announced Thursday it would require proof of vaccination at all the clubs, theatres, and festivals that it owns and operates.

The policy will go into effect no later than October 1, according to a statement from the company.

Prior to the vaccination policy, AEG Presents will implement a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken 72 hours before the event date.

The 2020 and 2021 Hangout Music Fest events were cancelled due to COVID-19. The dates for 2022 are currently set for May 20-22 with the full lineup expected later this year.