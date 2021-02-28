 

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in March

Entertainment

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

(NEXSTAR) – With the arrival of March, 24 new Netflix Originals will appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

From a documentary on the college admissions scandal to a new take on the Sherlock Holmes story, these are the new titles coming to Netflix in March:

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” (March 1)

“Moxie!” (March 3)

“Pacific Rim: The Black” (March 4)

“Sentinelle” (March 5)

“Bombay Rose” (March 8)

“Dealer” (March 10)

“Last Chance U: Basketball” (March 10)

“Marriage or Mortgage” (March 10)

“Yes Day” (March 12)

“Paper Lives” (March 12)

“The One” (March 12)

“Rebell Comedy” (March 12)

“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” (March 17)

“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American” (March 18)

“Cabras da Peste” (March 18)

“Sky Rojo” (March 19)

“Country Comfort” (March 19)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (March 19)

“Dota: Dragon’s Blood” (March 25)

“Secret Magic Control Agency” (March 25)

“A Week Away” (March 26)

“Pagglait” (March 26)

“The Irregulars” (March 26)

“Nailed It: Double Trouble” (March 26)

