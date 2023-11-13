BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –- Indie rock artist Hozier announced additional dates for his ongoing “Unreal Unearth” tour, which includes a stop in Alabama.

The legendary singer-songwriter will be performing at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham on May 5. Tickets will officially go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday. The concert will also include special guest and Grammy-nominated musician Allison Russell.

The tour commemorates Hozier’s album of the same name, which was released on August 18. Known primarily for his 2013 debut single “Take Me to Church,” Hozier’s music is inspired by folk, soul and blues with social and political messages woven through lyrics. His self-titled album has been certified multi-platinum in several countries.

The extended “Unreal Unearth” tour will stop in over 30 cities across the U.S. including Orlando, Dallas and Los Angeles.