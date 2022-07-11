HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – 18-year-old Grayson Kilpatrick landed a recurring role in season two of the TBS sitcom “Chad.” Kilpatrick has made other appearances on TV and in films including “American Horror Story” and “Daddy’s Home.”

On Friday, Kilpatrick returned to the place where his acting career got started, Fantasy Playhouse Theater in Huntsville.

“It’s a great feeling to be back here,” Kilpatrick said. “It puts a really big smile on my face seeing it again.”

Kilpatrick appeared in a 2013 production at Fantasy Playhouse, and many kids have followed in his footsteps.

Lucas Kiker, a Fantasy Playhouse Teaching Artist and Kilpatrick’s mentor, said he is glad that local theater programs can introduce kids to acting.

“Grayson has gone on and done great things, and we have tons of kids that come through this building every day that are just like Grayson that can go further and find their niche,” Kiker said.

Kilpatrick said he hopes, like him, other local kids will be able to pursue dreams of acting.

Season two of “Chad: will begin airing on July 11.