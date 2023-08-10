ALABAMA (WDHN) — Alabama singers will have their chance to audition for American Idol soon.

During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’.

Auditions will be held through Zoom on Wednesday, August 16.

For the fourth year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.

‘American Idol’ alum Colin Stough will be featured during the auditions joining hopefuls in the waiting room for questions, audition tips and more.

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” for specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.