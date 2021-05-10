 

J-Lo and Ben Affleck spotted vacationing together in Montana, reports say

by: Alexa Mae Asperin,

WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 27: Actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck attend the premiere of Revolution Studios’ and Columbia Pictures’ film “Gigli” at the Mann National Theatre July 27, 2003 in Westwood, California. “Gigli” opens nationwide on August 1, 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It looks like Bennifer may be back on?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making headlines again after the two were spotted vacationing at a luxury resort in Montana over the weekend, TMZ reports.

The pair reportedly flew out of Montana together and landed at LAX Sunday, where they proceeded to drive to J-Lo’s pad in Bel-Air.

“They have a strong connection,” a source told People. “It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Bennifer first sparked romance rumors early last week after they were seen hanging out in Los Angeles.

In April, Lopez split with ex-fiancée Alex Rodriguez after the couple called off their two-year engagement.

Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 and parted ways just days before their 2003 wedding.

Trending Stories