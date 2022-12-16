SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A music icon announced concert dates for the Carolinas and Georgia.

Janet Jackson will perform in concert her Together Again Tour in South Carolina on Thursday, April 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Jackson will perform in Georiga on the following dates:

Friday, April 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. at Enmarkety Aena in Savannah

Wednesday and Thursday, April 26 and 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

She will then perform in North Carolina on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.

Tickets are on sale for concepts in Georgia and North Carolina. A pre-sale is going on for tickets in South Carolina.