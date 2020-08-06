JSU alum recognized for his work on Beyonce’s “Black is King”

Celebrity hairstylist JStayReady kept a secret for a year!

by: DeAngelo Vaxter

Courtesy: Jackson State University National Alumni Association, Inc.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University alumni was recognized for his recent collaboration with Beyonce.

Jared Henderson, also known as JStayReady, is a celebrity hairstylist. The JSU alum helped with the hairstyles in Beyonce’s recent visual album, “Black is King.”

Y’all, God is GOODT!! I’m still emotional AF 😭 This was truly the most fulfilling and life changing body of work that I have ever been apart of. Thank you a million times to my dear friend/sister @NakiaRachon for bringing me on to assist you in helping create some of the beautiful looks for this special project. You’re a legend & your creative eye is a force to be reckoned with. I couldn’t pass up this moment to showcase your talent and gas you like crazy 😂 What you and the other creative visionaries have birthed is nothing short of historic. I am still shook at the looks that were turnt in this one visual 😩 Nakia You changed my life – Gave me my first Parkwood credit AND first feature film credit all in one gig 😭 You’ll never know how much this means to me – I hope you’re basking in the (long overdue) praise from the stress, sweat, long hours, and sacrifices made to see this job through. i love you forever and a day sis. 🖤 To all of my friends apart of this project – y’all I’m so happy we can talk and post about this a year later 😭😂 #Parkwood, cast & crew, and everyone else apart of this cinematic masterpiece – GO. AWWWFFF 🗣 I hope you all watched and enjoyed #BlackIsKing – we so needed this. #StillShook

Henderson was recognized for his work by the JSU National Alumni Association on Facebook.

JSU to Hollywood: Celebrity hairstylist JStayReady talks humble beginnings

Trending Stories