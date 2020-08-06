JSU alum recognized for his work on Beyonce’s “Black is King”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University alumni was recognized for his recent collaboration with Beyonce.
Jared Henderson, also known as JStayReady, is a celebrity hairstylist. The JSU alum helped with the hairstyles in Beyonce’s recent visual album, “Black is King.”
Henderson was recognized for his work by the JSU National Alumni Association on Facebook.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tennessee Family celebrates grandmother battling COVID-19
- Pandemic justice: Zoom, cue cards and charades
- Breweries join national campaign, serving ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer
- USPS expects mail-in ballot surge, Democrats and Republicans disagree about giving USPS more money to prepare
- UA to lease furnished apartments to house students in order to isolate others who test positive for COVID-19