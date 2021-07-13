Legally Blonde: It’s been 20 years since Elle Woods stepped on Harvard’s campus

In 2001, Legally Blonde graced the big screens and became an instant household favorite. Adapting from the book “Legally Blonde” by Amanda Brown, Reese Witherspoon brought the character Elle Woods to life, with her style, personality, and her longing for that fairy tale love ending.

It’s been 20 years since we learned how to do the ‘bend and snap’, see Elle tirelessly study for the LSAT (What? Like its hard?), watch bruiser drink Evian water, hear Warner call Elle “pooh-bear”, and witness Elle becoming the lawyer she never dreamed she would be.

The first Legally Blonde, we went through all of the emotions with Elle. From being dumped by Warner at her supposed to be “engagement” dinner, to going to law school just to win him back but then falling in love with the teacher’s assistant Emmett.

Going into the second film, Elle is planning her dream wedding and hires a private investigator to find her Chihuahua Bruiser’s mother. Sure enough, he finds her. She’s being used in an animal testing lab. Elle shows up at the V.E.R.S.A.C.E. lab, thinking it’s the clothing designer.

Turns out it stands for “Veterinary Experimentation Research Science & Critter Exploitation.” In the end, Bruiser’s mom was released and attending the wedding, just as Elle wanted.

Could Elle take over the White House in Legally Blonde 3?

Everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian is postponing her return to the big screen. “Legally Blonde 3” has pushed back its release date and will debut on May 20, 2022.