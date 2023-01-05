Artist rendering of a new $300 million family resort and entertainment district planned for Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. (Photo Credit: Skyview Partners)

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024.

The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about the resort and entertainment district was released in early November.

In the press release, project managers claimed the total cost will be $300 million dollars. The plans call for 20 acres of amusement rides plus hotels, restaurants, marina, boardwalk and a 200 foot tall observation wheel. The amusement park itself will include a lot of roller coasters and thrill rides.

Saint Louis-based SkyView Partners said they hope to break ground sometime this year which would allow the Oasis at Lakeport to open as soon as the summer of 2024. They quote Missouri’s lieutenant governor as saying that the project could bring 500 jobs and 500,000 new visitors to Missouri.

