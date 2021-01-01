Old School Soul and R&B – Will Baxter on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Think about the storytelling power of music. Music can make you all kinds of emotions. Jessop’s Journal features extended interviews with people from all walks of life. In this episode I sat down with the lead singer/songwriter for the Will Baxter Band, none other than, Will Baxter.

Life can be a bit serendipitous sometimes. I recently interviewed a gentleman by the name of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Thomas. I noticed that Jeffrey had shared a link to one of his favorite R&B musicians. One thing led to another and here we are.

I enjoy featuring musicians for a couple of reasons. Number one, I love music and back in the day, when I had more hair, I was a radio DJ. Number two, it takes some major cojones to be a full-time musician and this lovely COVID thing has really hit the entertainment industry hard. Be able to feature musicians is my way of trying to help out.

Will was surrounded by music and music lovers as a kid. There was one genre that he didn’t have much exposure to at home. It was a friends Dad that had an incredible collection of Rhythm and Blues and Motown that sparked the creative juice in Will.

Lucky for you and me, Will also happen to bring his guitar along and performed a song called “You and I” in this interview. I felt like Marvin Gaye had transported to the chair next to me as Will adding his own special touch and sang; “Where have the good times gone. Sing along. We’ve got to come together. Find a way to make tomorrow better than today.”

Sidebar – We taped a “Jessop’s Jukebox” music special with Will and his friend Mary for a three-song set that will be made available FREE and On-Demand in the near future. Keep checking back at www.abc4.com/journal to be one of the first to watch.

I asked Will; “What’s it mean for you to have somebody say, you know there’s this one song, that this guy, Will Baxter sings. That every time I think about it, I think about this?” Will smiled broadly and replied; “To me that is leaving your mark. It’s that song, ‘You and I’ that you heard and kind of connected to. I think the greatest songwriters, that is probably their goal. To reach people through music, that message. And I like to leave a mark that is a positive message.”

I’m all about positive. Well said (and sung), Will!

I strongly feel that "stories have power". Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other.

You don't have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

