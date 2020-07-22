One Direction teases 10th anniversary

by: Ronnie Das

“One Way or Another,” One Direction made “History” on their social media accounts in preparation for the boy band’s 10th anniversary.

Before this post the last tweet from the groups official account was to celebrate their eighth anniversary in 2018.

It is still unclear what surprises Harry, Liam, Niall, Louis, or Zayn may have for tomorrow.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have all openly discussed the likelihood of getting the band back together in various interviews over the last few years.

Zayn Malik has not discussed the subject since leaving the group in early 2015, but his former bandmates all re-followed him on social media back in April, according to reports by Billboard.

