Phillip Phillips fundraiser for Phoebe Putney raises over $50K during livestreamed concert

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Albany musician Phillip Phillips, a former American Idol winner, raised more than $50,000 for Phoebe Putney Health System during a livestreamed benefit concert on May 7.

Phillips, an Albany native, held a benefit concert to fundraise for Phoebe Health and support front-line medical professionals in Southwest Georgia. The concert saw thousands of fans watch the stream, according to a Phoebe spokesperson, and raised $55,555.

“What a great experience. It’s an amazing feeling to invite my fans and my neighbors into my home, to play some music and to see people from around the world pitch in to help out the healthcare heroes right here in my hometown,” said Phillips after the show. “This is where I grew up. It’s where I live. I know firsthand how important Phoebe is to this community – it’s where me, my wife, and my son were born. Being able to drum up some support by playing a few songs from my couch, it’s an amazing feeling.”