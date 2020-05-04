Phillip Phillips to play online concert to benefit Phoebe Health

The remaining ‘Idol’ finalists perform live once again. After the performances, it’s up to America to decide who remains in the competition. Theme: “Now & Then Songs.” (April 18, 2012 – Source: FOX)

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – An Albany musician is coming home to play a concert as a benefit to his hometown hospital, Phoebe Putney Health System. Former American Idol Winner Phillip Phillips will play an online benefit concert on May 7 to support Phoebe Health.

Phillips is passionate about supporting the frontline heroes working with coronavirus patients daily, according to a Phoebe spokersperson.

“This is my hometown. It’s where I grew up and where I’m raising my family, and Phoebe has been a part of this community for generations. It’s the hospital where I was born, and it’s where my son was born,” said Phillips in an interview about the event. “This is a small town in the best sense, but the town and the hospital have been hit in a big way by this crisis, so I wanted to lend a hand in the best way I know how, and that’s through music.”

A hospital spokesperson says that Phoebe has found itself in the national media spotlight as the primary medical care provider for the heavily impacted southwest Georgia region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think anyone ever thought we’d have to battle with an outbreak like this, especially in our corner of the state,” said Phoebe President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner. “But our region got hit really hard by COVID-19, and our team’s response has been nothing short of heroic. Our community has really pulled together as well, and Phillip lending a hand will be a tremendous lift and a real emotional boost for everyone who calls this place home.”

Phillips’s performance will be viewable via Facebook Live. Those tuning in will be able to make a tax-deductible pledge to support the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. You can learn more about the event and how to offer support at phoebehealth.com.