R. Kelly’s manager charged with making threatening call to theater showing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to a new indictment in Chicago on June 6, 2019. (E. JASON WAMBSGANS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, (NEXSTAR) — Singer R. Kelly’s manager has been charged in federal court after a threatening phone call was placed to a New York City theater set to screen the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Donnell Russell, 45, was charged with one count of conspiracy to threaten physical harm by interstate communication and one count of threatening physical harm by interstate communication, each of which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The Dec. 4, 2018, phone call was meant to halt the screening of the series that explored allegations against R. Kelly of sexual abuse of minor girls and adult women, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “By allegedly threatening a shooting at the theater, Russell prevented the screening, which was attended by a number of R. Kelly’s alleged victims. Threats of gun violence aimed at intimidating and silencing victims of sexual abuse are unlawful as well as unacceptable. We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting such crimes.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office release, Russell spent the day of the screening working with several others to halt the show at NeueHouse theater.

Russell admitted that he sent NeueHouse a “cease and desist” letter to stop the screening from going forward. When that failed, according to the release, he allegedly attempted to contact various law enforcement agencies in and around the theater in a further effort to disrupt the screening.

Prosecutors say he then called a NeueHouse employee directly, via a landline associated with his home address in Chicago, to threaten that there was a person in the theater with a gun prepared to shoot up the screening.

After receiving that call, the NeueHouse employee called 911, the screening was canceled and the theater was evacuated.

Russell was expected to make his appearance in federal court on Friday.