HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Alabama native and country music singer is making a stop in Huntsville on his upcoming tour.

Riley Green will perform at the Propst Arena on March 1, 2024, according to his website.

The show is apart of the recently announced ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ tour featuring Tracey Lawrence and Ella Langley.

Green is no stranger to the state of Alabama, growing up in Jacksonville before eventually playing quarterback at Jacksonville State.

Following his time at Jacksonville State, Green began his career in country music. In 2019, he was named the New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music following the release of his debut album ‘Different ‘Round Here.’

Most recently, Green toured across the country with Luke Combs. Green also announced his next studio album ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ which his upcoming tour is named after. The album is set to be released on October 13.

Joining Green on tour is long-time, award-winning country music singer Tracey Lawrence.

Known for his hits, Find Out Who Your Friends Are, Paint Me A Birmingham and Time Marches On. Lawrence is an award-winning country music singer with over a 30-year career.

Touring along with Green and Lawrence is another Alabama native, Ella Langley.

According to the Opry’s website, Langley’s music ‘kicks like a smooth Alabama whiskey’ and Spotify labeled her as a ‘Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2023.’

Tickets for the show go on-sale September 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the VBC box office or online.