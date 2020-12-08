Saratoga Springs artist receives Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Certification

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga Springs artist, Paul Bouchard, was certified by the Office of General Services’ (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development (DSDVBD).

According to his website, Paul Bouchard is a “multi-faceted artist. His work is particularly influenced by working through his PTSD from the Vietnam War. His primary media are handmade cast paper, oils, welded aluminum and and steel, acrylic, and watercolor.”

Paul Bouchard, along with Jane Bouchard, run the gallery Art – located in the Saratoga Springs Post Office on Broadway.

Bouchard is one of seven businesses to recently be certified. The remainder of the businesses include:

Innat New York LLC, located in Rouses Point, NY, is a manufacturer of cosmetics.

Americas Choice Veterans Construction Inc., located in Manorville, NY, specializes in commercial and industrial building construction.

M.C. Fuhrman & Associates LLC, located in Haddonfield, NJ, provides disaster and resiliency management services.

Daniel J. Rider PE, located in Buffalo, NY, specializes in excavation support and marine construction.

The Jahnda Group LLC, located in Aliso Viejo, CA, is a reseller of medical, healthcare and laboratory equipment.

Global Harvest Produce LLC, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is a wholesale distributor of fresh produce.

The Division was created by Governor Andrew Cuomo in May 2014 with enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. There are 848 certified businesses.

The Act promotes and encourages participation of SDVOBs in NYS public procurements of public works, commodities, services and technology to foster and advance economic development in the State. More information on the program and the certification process can be found online.