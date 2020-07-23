Surprise! Taylor Swift to drop new album at midnight Friday

Entertainment

by: Josh Breslow and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift will drop her eighth studio album, “Folklore,” at midnight Friday.

The pop star made the announcement Thursday morning on her social media pages, listing the names of all 16 tracks on the surprise album.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” the 30-year-old singer/songwriter posted on Twitter.

Swift says she wrote the album while in isolation over the past few months.

“My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift wrote.

Swift said she will also premiere a music video for her song, “Cardigan.”

Swift released her seventh studio album, “Lover,” less than a year ago.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 91° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Monday

92° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 92° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 91° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories