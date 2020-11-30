 

Sweet 16: Vote in round two of our holiday movie bracket

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Select your favorite flicks in our Ultimate Christmas Movie Bracket. (NEXSTAR)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — It’s the great debate this time of year: What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land?

Last week, we launched a 32-movie bracket to settle the score. We’re saying goodbye to movies like “Home Alone 2,” “Jingle Jangle,” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” after the flicks failed to make it past the first round.

With more than 170,000 votes cast, we’re now down to the top 16 holiday films.

Over the next three weeks, you’ll be able to make your round-by-round picks until only one movie emerges as the GOAT of the Christmas movie genre. Round two of the bracket closes at the end of the week, so select your favorites while you still can!

Make your “sweet 16” picks and then share this survey with your family and friends!

On mobile and unable to see the bracket? Click here!

Check back on Monday mornings to see which movies will advance to the next round. Voting in round three of the top 8 movies opens at Monday, December 7 at 4am CT.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 29°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 50° 29°

Tuesday

48° / 26°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 48° 26°

Wednesday

57° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 57° 30°

Thursday

60° / 44°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 60° 44°

Friday

57° / 36°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 57° 36°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

57° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

40°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
0%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories