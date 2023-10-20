MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is set to be the home of a new reality television series called “The 251,” according to a Facebook post made by the Mobile Film Office.

The Mobile Film Office said, “The show will follow seven millennial socialites and entrepreneurs as they navigate the trials, passions and drama of their lives.”

Enhance Productions & Publishing will produce the new show and, according to their website, the show has been in development since 2021. After the show is aired, it will be available to watch on Prime Video and Tubi TV.

The new series is scheduled to film from December through the Mardi Gras season and will premiere on Royal K TV.