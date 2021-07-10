‘The Chosen’ drops season two finale July 11

‘The Chosen’ is the first multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus Christ and the #1 media project in history. Season 2 is available exclusively on The Chosen app, with Season 1 available worldwide via The Chosen app, BYUtv, Pureflix, Peacock, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and VidAngel, while DVDs are in Walmart stores nationwide.

Dallas, Tx. (WRBL) – The global phenomenon The Chosen – the first multi-season show about Jesus and the #1 crowdfunded media project in history – is releasing its highly-anticipated Season 2 finale this Sunday, July 11 with a global livestream simulcast on Facebook, Youtube, and The Chosen app.



“This season, Jesus’ growing fame has brought resistance from the Romans and religious leaders, and the disciples are struggling with how to deal with it. This sets the stage for Jesus to put together the most famous sermon in history,” said Dallas Jenkins, series creator, co-writer and director. “Despite the growing danger, he’s determined to deliver one of the most important sermons of his life.”



“We are encouraged by the number of Season 1 supporters who also helped us produce Season 2,” said Executive Producer Derral Eves.



The eighth installment will be available free through The Chosen app, which is also available for download at the Apple or Android app stores. Distributed by Angel Studios, Season One of The Chosen is currently streaming on a variety of platforms including Peacock, iTunes, Amazon, and VidAngel and is available in Walmart stores nationwide.



Each episode of The Chosen brings the times and places where Jesus lived, walked, and worked to life in a never-before-seen way. Through the eyes of those who followed him, Jesus’ story comes alive with drama, humor, insight, and inspiration.

The series is presented free, and viewers can choose, if desired, to “pay it forward” to finance future seasons and keep the show free.



The Chosen has achieved unprecedented success having been viewed over 200 million times and translated into more than 50 languages.



Not on any traditional streaming platform or TV network, the Season 2 premiere was viewed live by 750,000 people, which rivaled HBO’s hit Mare of Easttown that attracted 1 million viewers to its launch. With five seasons still to come, The Chosen is in every country in the world and aims to introduce 1 billion people to the authentic Jesus.



The Atlantic wrote, “Take it from a critic and a Christian with an aversion to Christian entertainment: The show is good. . .the acting is as strong as you’d see on a mainstream network series such as Friday Night Lights or This Is Us.”



Via crowdfunding, over 19,000 people invested $10 million to film the first season. Season Two generated over $12 million from over 125,000 people who paid it forward.



Season 1 of The Chosen along with the pilot episode took viewers from the announcement of Jesus’ birth, through the gathering of those chosen to follow him to the story of the woman at the well from John’s gospel and the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry.



Season 2 charted his growing popularity and growing conflict with the authorities, culminating in the upcoming final episode.

Producers will begin crowdfunding Season 4 as soon as Season 3 funding is complete. Seven seasons are planned in all. The Chosen is produced by Loaves & Fishes Productions and distributed by Angel Studios.

