‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer released

Entertainment

‘Wherever I go, he goes.’

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s your first look at Baby Yoda in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian”:

The trailer was released Tuesday morning. Season 2 of the show will begin on Disney+ on Oct. 30.

No other details have been released yet, including if Disney+ will follow last season’s pattern of releasing a new episode every week or release the entire season at once.

The show received 15 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Drama Series.

If you’re looking to fill the time before Oct. 30, the docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” continues to stream on Disney+.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 83° 69°

Wednesday

73° / 70°
Rain
Rain 90% 73° 70°

Thursday

79° / 68°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 79° 68°

Friday

79° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 79° 66°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 59°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 58°

Monday

76° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

80°

6 PM
Light Rain
90%
80°

78°

7 PM
Rain
90%
78°

77°

8 PM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

9 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Showers
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Showers
40%
75°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

1 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

2 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

3 AM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

4 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

6 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

7 AM
Showers
50%
71°

70°

8 AM
Rain
60%
70°

70°

9 AM
Showers
60%
70°

70°

10 AM
Showers
50%
70°

71°

11 AM
Rain
70%
71°

72°

12 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

1 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

2 PM
Rain
80%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories