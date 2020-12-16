 

Viral cranberry juice-sipping, skateboarding TikTok star positive for COVID-19

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Fareeha Rehman, KRON

Nathan Apodaca (Courtesy: @420doggface208/Tiktok)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved TikTok star who has been traveling after his rise to fame this year has tested positive for COVID-19, TMZ reported.

Nathan Apodaca — @420doggface208 on TikTok — brought some much-needed levity during the pandemic with his cool and collected skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while sipping from a full-size bottle of cranberry juice.

His TikTok video went viral and sparked a trend on the social media app.

Ocean Spray even surprised Apodaca with a cranberry-colored truck, perhaps in appreciation as shelves of Ocean Spray were clearing out by people trying to emulate Apodaca’s recording.

According to TMZ, Apodaca and his fiancée felt COVID-19 symptoms after returning from a Los Angeles trip, and positive test results came back Monday.

@420doggface208

Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

