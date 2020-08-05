Walmart announces dates, locations for its parking lot drive-in theaters

by: Heath Higgs and Nexstar Media Wire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart on Wednesday announced the locations and dates for its summer pop-up drive-in movie theaters.

Teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises, the retailing giant is turning 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.

Tickets for family movies such as “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Back to the Future,” and more will be free but must be requested in advance.

Tickets will be available at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m., Walmart said.

States that will participate in the pop-up event include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement last month.

The Bentonville-based retail giant first announced its partnership with Tribeca in early July. The movie tour is set to run through October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

