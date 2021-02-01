 

‘Wayne’s World’ reunion set for Super Bowl

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — It appears Uber Eats is bringing Mike Myers and Dana Carvey together for a “Wayne’s World” reunion during Super Bowl LV.

Myers and Carvey will bring back their popular Wayne and Garth characters from “Saturday Night Live” and the “Wayne’s World” movies that followed.

Uber Eats released a short teaser video on YouTube in which we see Myers and Carvey in costume.

“Hey, we’re back! 2020, man, that was a great year… NOT,” Myers begins.

“Yeah, it really sucked. It sucked donkey,” adds Carvey.

“We just wanted to say we’ll see you soon for the game — which for legal reasons cannot be named,” Myers notes.

Carvey then follows up by labeling Sunday’s Super Bowl the “big bowl” and the “gigantic bowl.”

According to multiple reports, the Uber Eats spot will run 60 seconds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

44° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 44° 31°

Tuesday

52° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 52° 29°

Wednesday

57° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 57° 30°

Thursday

63° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 63° 52°

Friday

60° / 41°
Showers
Showers 51% 60° 41°

Saturday

54° / 41°
Showers
Showers 50% 54° 41°

Sunday

49° / 26°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 49° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
1%
41°

42°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

43°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
43°

44°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
34°

33°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

33°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
33°

32°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
32°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
32°

34°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
34°

37°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories