 

‘Where the money reside’ Louisiana car salesman rises to fame in viral music video

Entertainment

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) Have you heard about the latest social media sensation from Louisiana? Check out Durell Smylie from Baton Rouge who has trademarked the phrase, “where the money reside.”

His video has been viewed and shared by millions on all social media platforms.

His video is just one of his latest sales pitches as a car salesman.

Here’s what he had to say when asked how how his instant rise to fame has changed his life.

“Everybody wants to take a picture. I just have to be on guard about everything and you know it’s just so much. It’s bringing more peace because of so much love and positivity, you know and greatness coming from it.”

News Ten has learned that Smylie has a collaboration in the works with the Honda Motor Company.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

