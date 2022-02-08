Where to stream the Oscar best picture nominees

This combination of photos shows promotional art for the films nominated for an Oscar for best picture, top row from left, “Belfast,” “CODA,” Don’t Look Up,” Drive My Car,” Dune,” bottom row from left, “King Richard,” Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story.” (Focus Features/Apple TV+, Netflix, Janus Films & Sideshow, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Searchlight Pictures, Netflix, 20th Century Films via AP)

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday, and you probably haven’t seen most of the movies on the list.

So pop your popcorn and start watching the Oscar best picture nominees before the award show takes place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here’s a list of the 2022 best picture nominees and where you can watch them (some may still be playing at your local movie theatres):

BELFAST

The British coming of age comedy-drama film is still playing in select theatres. It can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play for $19.99.

CODA

The film about the child of deaf adults is available to stream for free on Apple TV+ (if you have a subscription). You can also rent it or buy it on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 or $6.99 respectively.

DON’T LOOK UP

The sci-fi comedy with an all-star lineup including Meryl Streep, Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is available to stream for free on Netflix for those with an account.

DRIVE MY CAR

The nearly 3-hour Japanese drama film is playing in select theatres. It’s not streaming on any platforms as of now.

DUNE

To the rejoice of Timothée Chalamet fans, the movie was initially available for free on HBO Max. But now the film based on a classic science fiction saga is only available to buy or rent. You can watch it for $5.99 on YouYube and Apple TV+.

KING RICHARD

Based on the true story of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), the film can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video for $24.99 or on Google Play for $19.99.

LICORICE PIZZA

The story of navigating a first love set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973 is only playing in theatres.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Guillermo del Toro’s crime thriller is available to subscribers for free on Hulu and HBO Max.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

The story of a domineering rancher who responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son is free on Netflix for members.

WEST SIDE STORY

The Steven Spielberg adaptation of the classic musical is only playing in theatres.