With a gay protagonist, Pixar short ‘Out’ makes history

NEW YORK (AP) – The nine-minute Pixar short “Out” features the animation studio’s first LGBTQ protagonist.

“Out” is a small movie on the Disney Plus streaming service, not one of Pixar’s global blockbusters. But it has already had an outsized impact and been celebrated as a milestone for inclusion in family entertainment.

GLAAD called it “a huge step forward for the Walt Disney Company.” For its director, Steven Clay Hunter, “Out” is a deeply personal film loosely based on his own coming out.

It’s about a man named Greg who, in the course of switching bodies with his dog, discovers the courage to reveal his sexual orientation to his parents.