BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – “Hope of Alabama,” the theme song for the World Games, is about will be released to the public Friday. Dr. Henry Panion III is the artistic director for the games and says a lot of Alabama talent went into the song.

“This is the first time that the American Idols from Alabama have recorded together. That’s Ruben Studdard, Bo Bice, and Taylor Hicks,” Dr. Panion said.

Dr. Panion says he wants everyone to identify with the theme and share the values of hope, love and unity.

“We can take that and share it throughout the world. And that the athletes and everybody that comes to Alabama, will take that message and this song back their homelands,” Dr. Panion said.

But the talent helping out goes outside Alabama, too. D’wayne Wiggins of Tony, Toni, Tone also chimed in on the impact the performances the World Games will have.

“It’s really important for us to connect with our audience simply because this is representing Alabama. It’s representing the world!” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says as the world watches the Magic City, he hopes to see the world unified.

“We all have to be included and we all have to pull ourselves up together,” Wiggins said.