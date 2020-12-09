 

 

Entire 4th grade Texas class, including teachers, under COVID-19 quarantine

News

by: Russell Falcon and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Wharton ISD via Facebook)

WHARTON, Texas (KXAN) — An entire fourth grade class in Wharton, Texas, is now under quarantine after one of the teachers tested positive — after attending in-person planning with all fourth grade teachers.

Wharton Independent School District, located in Wharton County, released a letter to the community on Tuesday, explaining that the teacher tested positive Monday after being at work.

Now, all fourth grade students and teachers are considered to have been in close contact and are required to spend at least 10 days in quarantine, as per new CDC guidelines.

Fourth grade classes will shift to remote learning beginning Wednesday and continue through the Christmas break.

Wharton County is located roughly halfway between Houston and Victoria.

On Monday, the county reported 19 new positive cases of coronavirus. Countywide there have been a total of 1,885 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities.

