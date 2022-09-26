A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – An environmental group has filed suit trying to block a decision by Alabama Power Co. to leave millions of tons of coal ash along a riverside in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

The federal lawsuit by Mobile Baykeeper was filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The group wants to force Alabama Power to give up what it contends is an illegal plan to permanently leave more than 21 million tons of coal ash in an unlined pit at Plant Barry.

The site is located north of Mobile along the Mobile River.

Alabama Power did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.