EOW 9-24-09: Lee Co. Deputy James Anderson remembered on 10 year anniversary of slaying

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A horrific day in Lee County history is being remembered as Tuesday, September 24th marks 10 years since Deputy James Anderson was killed in the line of duty.

On this date, back in 2009, Deputy Anderson was intentionally struck and pinned under a vehicle by a driver. The man accelerated towards Anderson who had gotten out of his patrol vehicle to make contact with the driver during a traffic stop along Lee Road 240.

The vehicle got stuck and another deputy with Anderson was able to get the driver out of the vehicle and take him into custody.

Deputy James Anderson

First responders and deputies worked to free Deputy Anderson from the under the vehicle. Anderson died due to his injuries.

The suspect was convicted of Capital Murder and the jury recommend life in prison without the possibility of parole in October 2011. In September of 2012, Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker overturned the jury’s recommendation and sentenced the man to death.

Deputy Anderson had served with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for three years. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Every year a memorial motorcycle ride is held in his honor and an award for outstanding law enforcement service in Lee County bears Anderson’s name.