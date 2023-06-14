Today’s guest on the Bob Jeswald Show is a special one: our very own podcast director, Lewis Myers. Lewis has worked hard at WRBL as a production and podcast director for over a year and has gone above and beyond in every role he has taken. He will be continuing the next phase of his career in Florida! Listen to his story and his plans for his next chapter on today’s episode.

